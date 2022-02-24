Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $47.71

Shares of Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 47.71 ($0.65) and traded as high as GBX 51.36 ($0.70). Tullow Oil shares last traded at GBX 50.58 ($0.69), with a volume of 5,178,719 shares.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TLW shares. upped their price target on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 65 ($0.88) to GBX 70 ($0.95) and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Tullow Oil to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 62 ($0.84) to GBX 79 ($1.07) in a report on Friday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Tullow Oil from GBX 65 ($0.88) to GBX 70 ($0.95) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 65 ($0.88) price objective on shares of Tullow Oil in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 75 ($1.02) to GBX 67 ($0.91) and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 71.38 ($0.97).

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 50.70 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 47.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of £724.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06.

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2020, its portfolio comprised 53 licenses in 11 countries with 28 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

