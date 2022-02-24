Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Tullow Oil (LON:TLW – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Barclays in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on TLW. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 65 ($0.88) target price on shares of Tullow Oil in a report on Thursday, November 11th. upped their price objective on Tullow Oil from GBX 65 ($0.88) to GBX 70 ($0.95) and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Tullow Oil to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 62 ($0.84) to GBX 79 ($1.07) in a report on Friday, December 10th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 65 ($0.88) price objective on shares of Tullow Oil in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Tullow Oil from GBX 75 ($1.02) to GBX 67 ($0.91) and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tullow Oil has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 71.38 ($0.97).

Get Tullow Oil alerts:

LON:TLW opened at GBX 52.19 ($0.71) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £747.77 million and a P/E ratio of 5.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 50.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 47.71. Tullow Oil has a 12-month low of GBX 39.38 ($0.54) and a 12-month high of GBX 66.22 ($0.90).

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2020, its portfolio comprised 53 licenses in 11 countries with 28 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tullow Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tullow Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.