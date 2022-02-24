Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Trading Down 7.5%

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Rating) dropped 7.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.30 and last traded at $3.34. Approximately 33,871 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 685,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.61.

TKC has been the topic of several analyst reports. VTB Capital downgraded shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from 19.30 to 22.10 in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.10.

Get Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,299 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 80.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 19,136 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 8,559 shares in the last quarter. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC)

TURKCELL Iletisim Hizmetleri AS is engages in the provision of communication and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and All Other. The Turkcell Turkey segment includes the operations of information and entertainment services in Turkey and Azerbaijan, and of non-group call center.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.