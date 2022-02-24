Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Trading Down 7.5%

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Rating) dropped 7.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.30 and last traded at $3.34. Approximately 33,871 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 685,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.61.
TKC has been the topic of several analyst reports. VTB Capital downgraded shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from 19.30 to 22.10 in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.10.
The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.
About Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC)
TURKCELL Iletisim Hizmetleri AS is engages in the provision of communication and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and All Other. The Turkcell Turkey segment includes the operations of information and entertainment services in Turkey and Azerbaijan, and of non-group call center.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (TKC)
- What A Russian Invasion Of Ukraine Means For The Market
- The Wayfair Bull Market Is Way Over
- The Institutions Take A Big Drink Of Keurig Dr. Pepper
- Camping World Pulls Back But Wait To Buy More
- The TJX Companies, This Is What A Buying Opportunity Looks Like
Receive News & Ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.