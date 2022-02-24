Turmalina Metals (OTCMKTS:TBXXF) Trading Up 3.3%

Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF – Get Rating)’s share price was up 3.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.34 and last traded at $0.31. Approximately 107,045 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 79% from the average daily volume of 59,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.44.
Turmalina Metals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TBXXF)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Turmalina Metals (TBXXF)
- Oil Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- What A Russian Invasion Of Ukraine Means For The Market
- The Wayfair Bull Market Is Way Over
- The Institutions Take A Big Drink Of Keurig Dr. Pepper
- Camping World Pulls Back But Wait To Buy More
Receive News & Ratings for Turmalina Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turmalina Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.