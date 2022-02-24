Turmalina Metals (OTCMKTS:TBXXF) Trading Up 3.3%

Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF – Get Rating)’s share price was up 3.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.34 and last traded at $0.31. Approximately 107,045 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 79% from the average daily volume of 59,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.44.

Get Turmalina Metals alerts:

Turmalina Metals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TBXXF)

Turmalina Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral resource properties in South America. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the San Francisco Project consisting of approximately 3,399 hectares located in San Juan Province, Argentina.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Turmalina Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turmalina Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.