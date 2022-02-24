Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from Turning Point Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Turning Point Brands has raised its dividend by 33.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Turning Point Brands has a payout ratio of 6.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Turning Point Brands to earn $2.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.22 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.7%.

Shares of NYSE:TPB opened at $33.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $638.10 million, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.61 and its 200-day moving average is $41.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 4.90. Turning Point Brands has a 52 week low of $31.76 and a 52 week high of $54.84.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.24. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The business had revenue of $105.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Turning Point Brands’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Turning Point Brands will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TPB. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Turning Point Brands by 35.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Turning Point Brands by 414.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Turning Point Brands by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands during the third quarter worth about $303,000. 84.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Turning Point Brands from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Turning Point Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Turning Point Brands from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Turning Point Brands Company Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc provides tobacco products. It operates through following segments: Smokeless products, Smoking products and NewGen products. The Smokeless products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff and contracts for and markets chewing tobacco products. The Smoking products segment imports and markets cigarette papers, tubes, finished cigars, NYO cigar tobaccos and cigar wraps and processes, packages and markets pipe tobaccos.

