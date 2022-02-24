Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) Price Target Cut to $38.00

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Barclays from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.66% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on TPB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Turning Point Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Turning Point Brands from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Turning Point Brands from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Get Turning Point Brands alerts:

NYSE:TPB traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $33.73. 24,636 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,316. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.16. The firm has a market cap of $636.59 million, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.40. Turning Point Brands has a 12 month low of $31.76 and a 12 month high of $54.84.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $105.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.41 million. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Turning Point Brands will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 35.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 111.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 414.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. 84.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Turning Point Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Turning Point Brands, Inc provides tobacco products. It operates through following segments: Smokeless products, Smoking products and NewGen products. The Smokeless products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff and contracts for and markets chewing tobacco products. The Smoking products segment imports and markets cigarette papers, tubes, finished cigars, NYO cigar tobaccos and cigar wraps and processes, packages and markets pipe tobaccos.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.