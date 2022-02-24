Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 18,537 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 161,316 shares.The stock last traded at $33.31 and had previously closed at $33.81.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Turning Point Brands from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Turning Point Brands from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Turning Point Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Turning Point Brands from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

The company has a market cap of $639.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $105.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.41 million. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Turning Point Brands, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This is a boost from Turning Point Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.46%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Turning Point Brands by 4.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,560,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,444,000 after purchasing an additional 62,076 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Turning Point Brands by 7.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,057,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,491,000 after acquiring an additional 72,239 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Turning Point Brands by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 778,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,626,000 after acquiring an additional 17,214 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in Turning Point Brands by 239.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 522,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,657,000 after acquiring an additional 368,764 shares during the period. Finally, DG Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Turning Point Brands by 6.7% in the third quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 459,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,928,000 after acquiring an additional 28,959 shares during the period. 84.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Turning Point Brands Company Profile (NYSE:TPB)

Turning Point Brands, Inc provides tobacco products. It operates through following segments: Smokeless products, Smoking products and NewGen products. The Smokeless products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff and contracts for and markets chewing tobacco products. The Smoking products segment imports and markets cigarette papers, tubes, finished cigars, NYO cigar tobaccos and cigar wraps and processes, packages and markets pipe tobaccos.

