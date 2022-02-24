Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $19.64

Shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRQ) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$19.64 and traded as high as C$26.11. Turquoise Hill Resources shares last traded at C$25.29, with a volume of 152,954 shares.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TRQ shares. Macquarie raised shares of Turquoise Hill Resources to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$22.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$11.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$21.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$21.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$23.83.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$22.31 and its 200 day moving average is C$19.64.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

