Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.15-$1.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.06. Tutor Perini also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.150-$1.600 EPS.
Shares of Tutor Perini stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.32. 359,046 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,405. The firm has a market cap of $578.14 million, a PE ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.01 and its 200 day moving average is $13.09. Tutor Perini has a 1 year low of $10.68 and a 1 year high of $20.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a $0.2969 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.49%.
In other Tutor Perini news, COO James A. Frost sold 299,861 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total value of $6,387,039.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 48,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total transaction of $620,927.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 408,523 shares of company stock worth $7,813,166 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TPC. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Tutor Perini by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 34,812 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,225 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,809 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Tutor Perini by 6.8% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,401 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 4.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,503 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.76% of the company’s stock.
Tutor Perini Corp. engages in the provision of construction services. It operates through the following business segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment specializes in public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure across the major geographic regions of the United States.
