Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.150-$1.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.060. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Tutor Perini stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.32. The stock had a trading volume of 359,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,405. The company has a market cap of $578.14 million, a P/E ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.04. Tutor Perini has a 52 week low of $10.68 and a 52 week high of $20.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Get Tutor Perini alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2969 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.49%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Tutor Perini from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

In related news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 60,000 shares of Tutor Perini stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total transaction of $805,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO James A. Frost sold 299,861 shares of Tutor Perini stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total transaction of $6,387,039.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 408,523 shares of company stock valued at $7,813,166. 22.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini in the 4th quarter worth about $170,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,026 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 6,076 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Tutor Perini by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,544 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 5,480 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Tutor Perini by 24.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,181 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Tutor Perini by 71.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,348 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 7,620 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.76% of the company’s stock.

Tutor Perini Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tutor Perini Corp. engages in the provision of construction services. It operates through the following business segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment specializes in public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure across the major geographic regions of the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tutor Perini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tutor Perini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.