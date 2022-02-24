Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.150-$1.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.060. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of Tutor Perini stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.32. The stock had a trading volume of 359,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,405. The company has a market cap of $578.14 million, a P/E ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.04. Tutor Perini has a 52 week low of $10.68 and a 52 week high of $20.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2969 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.49%.
In related news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 60,000 shares of Tutor Perini stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total transaction of $805,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO James A. Frost sold 299,861 shares of Tutor Perini stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total transaction of $6,387,039.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 408,523 shares of company stock valued at $7,813,166. 22.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini in the 4th quarter worth about $170,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,026 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 6,076 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Tutor Perini by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,544 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 5,480 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Tutor Perini by 24.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,181 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Tutor Perini by 71.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,348 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 7,620 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.76% of the company’s stock.
Tutor Perini Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tutor Perini Corp. engages in the provision of construction services. It operates through the following business segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment specializes in public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure across the major geographic regions of the United States.
