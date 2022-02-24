Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $30.68

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $30.68 and last traded at $32.33, with a volume of 88727 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.76.

TWTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Twitter from $65.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Twitter from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Cowen cut their target price on Twitter from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Twitter from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $60.00 price target on Twitter in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $26.89 billion, a PE ratio of -138.04 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.53 and a 200 day moving average of $51.01.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The social networking company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.17. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Twitter’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twitter declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the social networking company to purchase up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Twitter news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 5,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $207,942.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.04, for a total value of $220,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,410 shares of company stock valued at $1,217,767. 2.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. C2C Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter worth $226,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in Twitter by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,743 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Twitter during the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Twitter by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 48,736 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after buying an additional 12,911 shares during the period. Finally, Viewpoint Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Twitter during the fourth quarter valued at $531,000. 77.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

