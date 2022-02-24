Typhoon Network Price Hits $0.0221 on Top Exchanges (TYPH)

Typhoon Network (CURRENCY:TYPH) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. Typhoon Network has a total market cap of $202,444.58 and approximately $6,371.00 worth of Typhoon Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Typhoon Network has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Typhoon Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0221 or 0.00000057 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002582 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00041932 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,635.29 or 0.06799916 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38,704.29 or 0.99869719 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00043618 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003121 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.76 or 0.00048397 BTC.

About Typhoon Network

Typhoon Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,146,767 coins. Typhoon Network’s official Twitter account is @TyphoonCrypto

Typhoon Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typhoon Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Typhoon Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Typhoon Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

