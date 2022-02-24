U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $129.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. U.S. Physical Therapy updated its FY22 guidance to $3.25-$3.35 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $3.250-$3.350 EPS.
Shares of USPH traded down $3.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $93.57. 139,510 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,525. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 40.78 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.79. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 12 month low of $84.43 and a 12 month high of $127.00.
In related news, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total transaction of $1,126,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.19, for a total value of $94,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have commented on USPH. Sidoti upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. CJS Securities upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.
U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile
U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.
