Ube Industries (OTCMKTS:UBEOY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $10.85

Ube Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:UBEOY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.85 and last traded at $10.85, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.85.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.85. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.10.
About Ube Industries (OTCMKTS:UBEOY)
