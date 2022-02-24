Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $228.11

Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $228.11 and last traded at $229.92, with a volume of 63 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $234.07.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Ubiquiti from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Ubiquiti from $260.00 to $214.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ubiquiti from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, BWS Financial reduced their price target on Ubiquiti from $370.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ubiquiti presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.75.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $281.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $297.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.33.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.63). Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 1,302.04% and a net margin of 31.44%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio is 25.45%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 485,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,836,000 after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 350,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,616,000 after acquiring an additional 19,147 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 2.1% during the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 149,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,592,000 after acquiring an additional 3,039 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 7.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 138,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,260,000 after acquiring an additional 10,099 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 103,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,591,000 after acquiring an additional 10,838 shares during the period. 5.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ubiquiti Company Profile

Ubiquiti, Inc is focused on democratizing network technology on a global scale. It sells networking equipment and provides related software platforms. The firm develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use.

