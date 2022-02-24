UBS Group AG Acquires 140,915 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 876,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,915 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 2.19% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $46,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FBND. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 33,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 95.9% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Planning LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 40,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock opened at $50.78 on Thursday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $53.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.85.

