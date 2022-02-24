UBS Group AG Buys 30,437 Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

UBS Group AG raised its stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 801,351 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,437 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.56% of AECOM worth $50,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACM. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of AECOM by 6.2% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 83,521 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,289,000 after acquiring an additional 4,847 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of AECOM by 5.2% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 143,350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,053,000 after acquiring an additional 7,138 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of AECOM by 77.1% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 43,133 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 18,775 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AECOM during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of AECOM by 88.5% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 786,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,636,000 after acquiring an additional 369,000 shares in the last quarter. 86.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of AECOM from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of AECOM from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AECOM from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of AECOM from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of AECOM from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AECOM has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

ACM opened at $70.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.51, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.51. AECOM has a twelve month low of $55.30 and a twelve month high of $78.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.31.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 4th. AECOM’s payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

