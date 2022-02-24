UBS Group AG Cuts Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

UBS Group AG trimmed its position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 302,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,223 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.30% of Camden Property Trust worth $44,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 44.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 11,574 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 18,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 49.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 5.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 186,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,719,000 after purchasing an additional 9,168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

CPT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $155.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Camden Property Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.00.

In other news, COO H Malcolm Stewart sold 35,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.73, for a total value of $6,045,411.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 72,267 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.99, for a total value of $12,790,536.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 206,623 shares of company stock valued at $36,093,050. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust stock opened at $162.12 on Thursday. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $99.70 and a one year high of $180.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $166.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.22. The company has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.80.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($1.12). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 7.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is a boost from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.70%.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

