UBS Group AG Grows Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 173,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 52,889 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.10% of Public Storage worth $51,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in Public Storage by 0.3% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,016,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,570,474,000 after purchasing an additional 37,334 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Public Storage by 2.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,116,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $924,052,000 after purchasing an additional 88,234 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Public Storage by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,010,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $604,517,000 after purchasing an additional 12,845 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Public Storage by 21.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,322,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $397,514,000 after purchasing an additional 237,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Public Storage by 1.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,210,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $359,528,000 after purchasing an additional 15,863 shares during the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PSA. Citigroup upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $353.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $366.00 to $433.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $353.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $349.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $345.77.

In related news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.18, for a total value of $8,479,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.26, for a total transaction of $3,276,641.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 10.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PSA opened at $353.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.22. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $229.14 and a 12-month high of $377.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $359.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $335.76.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.11. Public Storage had a net margin of 52.00% and a return on equity of 34.52%. The company had revenue of $724.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $916.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Public Storage will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

