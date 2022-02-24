UBS Group AG Grows Stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

UBS Group AG raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.24% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $53,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $530.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $525.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $440.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $552.22.

Shares of MPWR opened at $431.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.26, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $443.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $484.90. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $301.51 and a twelve month high of $580.00.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $336.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.77 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.43%.

In related news, insider Deming Xiao sold 1,663 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.60, for a total value of $714,424.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.35, for a total transaction of $899,841.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,698 shares of company stock valued at $26,197,254. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.