UBS Group AG Has $44.81 Million Stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 415,643 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,393 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.20% of Northern Trust worth $44,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Northern Trust by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 36,549 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,226,000 after buying an additional 4,120 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Northern Trust by 140.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,133 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 4,169 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Northern Trust by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 698,101 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $80,715,000 after buying an additional 12,348 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $135,059,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Northern Trust by 153.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 586,995 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $67,867,000 after buying an additional 355,700 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NTRS. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Northern Trust from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Northern Trust from $152.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Northern Trust from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.85.

NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $113.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.02. The company has a market cap of $23.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.15. Northern Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $94.87 and a 52-week high of $135.15.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 23.82%. Northern Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.27%.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Thomas A. South sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.22, for a total transaction of $236,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $223,801.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,046 shares of company stock worth $6,186,775. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

