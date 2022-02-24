UBS Group AG Sells 11,258 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

UBS Group AG reduced its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,210 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 11,258 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.20% of Tractor Supply worth $46,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Field & Main Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, RE Advisers Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on TSCO shares. Citigroup raised Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $216.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.33.

TSCO opened at $191.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $148.43 and a 12 month high of $239.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.74. The stock has a market cap of $21.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.91.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.08. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 50.77%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st will be given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.69%.

In other Tractor Supply news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,049 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.35, for a total transaction of $4,457,895.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 6,659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.64, for a total value of $1,449,264.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,031 shares of company stock valued at $6,416,873. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tractor Supply Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.