UBS Group AG Sells 115,102 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

UBS Group AG lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 723,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,102 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 1.98% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF worth $54,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPV. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 448.9% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 84,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,398,000 after purchasing an additional 69,021 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 2,309.6% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 91,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,923,000 after purchasing an additional 87,535 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the third quarter worth $349,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 9.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 87,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,628,000 after purchasing an additional 7,817 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RPV opened at $81.50 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.62 and its 200 day moving average is $79.84. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.84 and a fifty-two week high of $86.44.

