UBS Group Analysts Give Barclays (LON:BARC) a GBX 260 Price Target

Barclays (LON:BARC – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 260 ($3.54) price objective by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 44.93% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 210 ($2.86) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 230 ($3.13) price target on shares of Barclays in a report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.26) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 270 ($3.67) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 321 ($4.37) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 265.13 ($3.61).

Shares of LON BARC traded down GBX 16.58 ($0.23) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 179.40 ($2.44). 81,874,945 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,482,340. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 197.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 191.69. The company has a market capitalization of £30.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73. Barclays has a 12 month low of GBX 156.91 ($2.13) and a 12 month high of GBX 219.60 ($2.99).

In other news, insider Tushar Morzaria sold 61,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 183 ($2.49), for a total value of £112,050.90 ($152,388.00).

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

