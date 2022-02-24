UBS Group Cuts Ontex Group (OTCMKTS:ONXXF) Price Target to €11.50

Ontex Group (OTCMKTS:ONXXF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at UBS Group from €12.00 ($13.64) to €11.50 ($13.07) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ONXXF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ontex Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ontex Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from €15.00 ($17.05) to €9.00 ($10.23) in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

OTCMKTS ONXXF remained flat at $$7.84 during trading hours on Thursday. Ontex Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.52 and a fifty-two week high of $11.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.90.

Ontex Group NV is an international personal hygiene group. It offers products for baby care, feminine care and adult care and is the partner of choice for consumers, retailers and institutional and private healthcare providers. Ontex’s commercial activities are organized in three Divisions: Europe, which is predominantly focused on providing retailers with their own brands; Americas, Middle East Africa and Asia (AMEAA), which is predominantly focused on local Ontex brands; and Healthcare which focuses on Ontex adult incontinence brands in institutional channels.

