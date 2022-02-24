UBS Group Cuts Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Price Target to $130.00

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at UBS Group from $250.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.24% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ZM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 25th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $344.00 to $253.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $250.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday. CICC Research assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $182.92 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $282.80.

ZM stock opened at $120.10 on Thursday. Zoom Video Communications has a 1 year low of $120.10 and a 1 year high of $440.00. The firm has a market cap of $35.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of -1.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 29.28%. The business’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.02, for a total transaction of $2,828,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.57, for a total value of $968,619.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,579 shares of company stock valued at $26,254,669 over the last quarter. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 41,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 42,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,014,000 after acquiring an additional 4,088 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,136,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 48.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

