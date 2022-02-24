UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Shares Down 8.4%

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 8.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.43 and last traded at $17.58. Approximately 218,143 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 4,788,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.19.

UBS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays upgraded shares of UBS Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 31st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a CHF 21 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UBS Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.29.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.86. The company has a market capitalization of $62.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.19.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. UBS Group had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 13.15%. UBS Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is an increase from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.63%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in UBS Group in the third quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in UBS Group in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in UBS Group by 73.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in UBS Group in the third quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.25% of the company’s stock.

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

