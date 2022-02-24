UBS Group Trims Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SWDAF) Target Price to €44.00

Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SWDAF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at UBS Group from €44.50 ($50.57) to €44.00 ($50.00) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft stock remained flat at $$35.54 on Thursday. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $35.54 and a 12-month high of $50.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.09.

About Software Aktiengesellschaft (Get Rating)

Software AG is a holding company, which engages in the development of information technology platforms for digital transformation. It operates through the following segments: Digital Business Platform (DBP), Adabas & Natural (A&N), and Professional Services. The DBP segment connects the software, applications, devices, and people to infuse the business value across the organization.

