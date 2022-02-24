Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $11.86

Udemy Inc (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.86 and last traded at $12.10, with a volume of 197 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.34.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Udemy in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Udemy in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Udemy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Udemy from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Udemy from $37.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Get Udemy alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.79.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $129.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.59 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Udemy Inc will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UDMY. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Udemy in the fourth quarter valued at $4,355,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Udemy in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,937,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Udemy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Udemy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Udemy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,414,000.

About Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY)

Udemy Inc develops educational software solutions. The Company offers an online course in various subjects including technology, Internet, business, creative and performing arts, health and fitness, language and music. Udemy Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Udemy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Udemy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.