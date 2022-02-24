UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Stock Holdings Lowered by Man Group plc

Man Group plc lowered its position in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 53,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 178,355 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in UGI were worth $2,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of UGI by 188.1% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 242,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,330,000 after acquiring an additional 158,255 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of UGI by 26.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 538,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,951,000 after acquiring an additional 112,600 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of UGI by 22.7% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of UGI by 89.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 595,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,572,000 after acquiring an additional 281,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in UGI by 159.4% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 58,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after buying an additional 35,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Get UGI alerts:

Shares of NYSE UGI opened at $37.52 on Thursday. UGI Co. has a twelve month low of $37.34 and a twelve month high of $48.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.33.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.30). UGI had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 12.91%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.345 dividend. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. UGI’s payout ratio is 19.97%.

In other UGI news, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 53,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total transaction of $2,411,078.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frank S. Hermance acquired 65,000 shares of UGI stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.15 per share, with a total value of $2,479,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,163 shares of company stock valued at $5,950,644 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UGI. TheStreet lowered shares of UGI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.25.

About UGI (Get Rating)

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream and Marketing, and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.