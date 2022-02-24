UGI (NYSE:UGI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $37.08

UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $37.08 and last traded at $37.30, with a volume of 2279 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.52.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UGI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. TheStreet cut shares of UGI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.33.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.30). UGI had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 12.91%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.345 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.97%.

In related news, Director Frank S. Hermance bought 65,000 shares of UGI stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.15 per share, for a total transaction of $2,479,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Walsh sold 78,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total transaction of $3,539,565.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 132,163 shares of company stock worth $5,950,644. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of UGI by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of UGI by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group raised its stake in shares of UGI by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 13,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of UGI by 4.4% during the third quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of UGI by 27.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

About UGI (NYSE:UGI)

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream and Marketing, and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

