Ultra Hits One Day Volume of $23.26 Million (UOS)

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. One Ultra coin can now be bought for $1.21 or 0.00003155 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ultra has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar. Ultra has a total market cap of $341.48 million and $23.26 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,273.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $302.50 or 0.00790351 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.93 or 0.00214061 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00008347 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00010368 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00005749 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00025044 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001506 BTC.

Ultra Coin Profile

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,752,124 coins. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io . The official website for Ultra is ultra.io . Ultra’s official Twitter account is @Ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

Ultra Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

