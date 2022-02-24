Umbrella Network 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.84 Million (UMB)

Umbrella Network (CURRENCY:UMB) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. Over the last week, Umbrella Network has traded down 19.5% against the US dollar. One Umbrella Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC on major exchanges. Umbrella Network has a market capitalization of $8.84 million and $1.84 million worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $66.84 or 0.00173213 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00008041 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00007156 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 38% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00004941 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 31.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000333 BTC.

About Umbrella Network

Umbrella Network (UMB) uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 498,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,060,182 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively. Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens. “

Buying and Selling Umbrella Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Umbrella Network directly using US dollars.

