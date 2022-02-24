Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) to Buyback $500.00 million in Outstanding Stock

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 23rd, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UAA. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Under Armour from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Under Armour from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Under Armour in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.70.

Shares of UAA stock traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.10. 13,707,966 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,256,461. Under Armour has a 12 month low of $15.21 and a 12 month high of $27.28. The company has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. Under Armour had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Under Armour’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Under Armour will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The Connected Fitness segment offers digital fitness subscriptions, along with digital advertising through its MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo applications.

