Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) Shares Down 6.9%

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE (OTCMKTS:UNBLF – Get Rating) shares fell 6.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $69.48 and last traded at $73.65. 369 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 1,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.08.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.43.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is the premier global developer and operator of Flagship Destinations, with a portfolio valued at Â58.3 Bn as at September 30, 2020, of which 86% in retail, 7% in offices, 5% in convention & exhibition venues and 2% in services. Currently, the Group owns and operates 89 shopping centres, including 55 Flagships in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States.

