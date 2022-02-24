Unicharm (OTCMKTS:UNICY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $7.19

Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.19 and last traded at $7.43, with a volume of 317511 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.38.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Unicharm from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.44. The company has a market capitalization of $23.06 billion, a PE ratio of 32.09 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Unicharm Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of baby, feminine, pet, and health care products. It also offers industrial and food packaging materials. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Pet Care and Other. The Personal Care segment handles baby care, feminine care, health care, and clean-and-fresh products.

