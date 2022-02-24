Unicharm (OTCMKTS:UNICY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $7.19

Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.19 and last traded at $7.43, with a volume of 317511 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.38.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Unicharm from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.44. The company has a market capitalization of $23.06 billion, a PE ratio of 32.09 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

About Unicharm (OTCMKTS:UNICY)

Unicharm Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of baby, feminine, pet, and health care products. It also offers industrial and food packaging materials. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Pet Care and Other. The Personal Care segment handles baby care, feminine care, health care, and clean-and-fresh products.

