Unifty (NIF) Market Cap Hits $36.19 Million

Unifty (CURRENCY:NIF) traded up 115.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. Unifty has a market capitalization of $36.19 million and $4.84 million worth of Unifty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Unifty has traded up 102.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Unifty coin can currently be purchased for about $20.11 or 0.00052115 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Unifty

Unifty’s genesis date was November 12th, 2020. Unifty’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,799,757 coins. Unifty’s official Twitter account is @unifty_io

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIFTY is a new hub for NFT projects to create custom farms, NFT collections (and soon a lot more) with just a few clicks. No coding or difficult contract interactions required while users are fully owning their contracts. “

