Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Acquired by Vigilant Capital Management LLC

Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,113 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,418 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 27,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 10,133 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 5,212 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 19,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 69,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after buying an additional 14,448 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,190,000. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Unilever alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Societe Generale upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.51.

Shares of UL traded down $2.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.87. The stock had a trading volume of 66,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,360,271. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.35. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $46.07 and a fifty-two week high of $61.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.4873 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%.

Unilever Company Profile (Get Rating)

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.