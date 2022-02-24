Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) is Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,304 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the period. Union Pacific makes up approximately 3.8% of Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $10,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNP. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,078 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. 76.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNP stock traded down $7.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $237.23. The stock had a trading volume of 98,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,261,240. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $246.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.16. The company has a market capitalization of $151.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.20. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $195.68 and a 1-year high of $256.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 44.50%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 47.44%.

Union Pacific declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the railroad operator to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have commented on UNP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $264.00 to $271.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $287.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.33.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $1,801,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $614,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

