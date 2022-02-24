Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) CFO Sells $125,600.37 in Stock

Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS – Get Rating) CFO Michael M. Thomson sold 5,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $125,600.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of UIS stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.96. 572,113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,041. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 0.45. Unisys Co. has a 12-month low of $16.66 and a 12-month high of $28.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.42.
Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. Unisys had a negative net margin of 23.44% and a negative return on equity of 47.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS.
About Unisys (Get Rating)
Unisys Corp. engages in the provision of security-centric information technology solutions for clients across the government, financial services, and commercial markets. It operates through the Services and Technology business segments. The Services segment consists of cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services.
