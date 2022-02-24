United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $1.16 Million Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lowered its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 34.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,856 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 16,865 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 6.6% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 426,204 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $15,552,000 after purchasing an additional 26,541 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 15.1% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 216,092 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,885,000 after purchasing an additional 28,277 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 0.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 970,537 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 2.8% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 198,552 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,245,000 after purchasing an additional 5,393 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 1.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,003,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $122,859,000 after purchasing an additional 37,933 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Corning from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.83.

In other Corning news, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $632,137.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP John Z. Zhang sold 13,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $559,573.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Corning stock opened at $40.23 on Thursday. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $33.93 and a fifty-two week high of $46.82. The stock has a market cap of $34.03 billion, a PE ratio of 32.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Corning had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Corning’s payout ratio is 77.42%.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

