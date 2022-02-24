United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 26,089 Shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC reduced its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,421 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 26,089 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAA. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,514,849 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $96,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483,074 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 728.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,947,612 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591,997 shares in the last quarter. Natixis increased its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 452.4% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 2,814,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304,800 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,023,497 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $213,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,074,642 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $91,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PAA. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Seaport Research Partners downgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.04.

Plains All American Pipeline stock opened at $10.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.25 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 1 year low of $8.35 and a 1 year high of $12.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.09.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 0.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently -600.00%.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

