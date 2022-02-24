United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $203.55 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) to report sales of $203.55 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for United Community Banks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $199.00 million to $213.50 million. United Community Banks posted sales of $176.77 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that United Community Banks will report full-year sales of $850.28 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $828.10 million to $891.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $922.55 million, with estimates ranging from $896.50 million to $940.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover United Community Banks.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). United Community Banks had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 36.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UCBI. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of United Community Banks from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

NASDAQ:UCBI opened at $36.92 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.14. United Community Banks has a twelve month low of $27.62 and a twelve month high of $39.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is 26.94%.

In other United Community Banks news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of United Community Banks stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total transaction of $363,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 15,947 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,384,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,319,000 after acquiring an additional 52,420 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 143,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,595,000 after acquiring an additional 57,280 shares during the period. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

