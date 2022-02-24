United Health Products (OTCMKTS:UEEC) Trading 2.2% Higher

United Health Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UEEC – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 2.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.48 and last traded at $0.47. 78,828 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 133,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.46.

The company has a market cap of $107.46 million, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of -0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.78.

Get United Health Products alerts:

About United Health Products (OTCMKTS:UEEC)

United Health Products, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of wound care products based on its proprietary hemostatic gauze technology. The company offers HemoStyp, which derives from all natural, regenerated oxidized cellulose and designed to absorb exudate and drainage from superficial wounds and help control bleeding.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Health Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Health Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.