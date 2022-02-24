United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Bought by New England Research & Management Inc.

New England Research & Management Inc. lifted its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 39.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,737 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares during the period. United Rentals comprises approximately 1.6% of New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $3,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 42.9% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 90 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 33.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 125 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 105.9% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of United Rentals from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $415.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of United Rentals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $297.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $375.27.

Shares of URI stock opened at $299.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $323.09 and a 200-day moving average of $344.23. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $282.20 and a one year high of $414.99.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $7.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.98 by $0.41. United Rentals had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 14.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 6,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.08, for a total transaction of $1,992,881.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

