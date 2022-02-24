United States Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:USO) Shares Gap Up to $66.24

United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $66.24, but opened at $70.66. United States Oil Fund shares last traded at $69.30, with a volume of 108,901 shares.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.72.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in United States Oil Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in United States Oil Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in United States Oil Fund by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in United States Oil Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Monolith Advisors purchased a new stake in United States Oil Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000.

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

