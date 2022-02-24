United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Stock Price Down 12.9%

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) shares fell 12.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $167.47 and last traded at $168.16. 2,868 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 405,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $193.11.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UTHR shares. BTIG Research started coverage on United Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.40.

The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $203.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.01. The company has a current ratio of 7.46, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

In related news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $616,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.53, for a total value of $1,173,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 48,328 shares of company stock worth $9,663,776 in the last three months. 12.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JustInvest LLC raised its position in United Therapeutics by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,729,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $7,824,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $450,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

