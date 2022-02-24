United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.12 Per Share

United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for United Utilities Group in a report released on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Farman anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.12 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for United Utilities Group’s FY2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.22 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised United Utilities Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on United Utilities Group from GBX 950 ($12.92) to GBX 980 ($13.33) in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, HSBC raised United Utilities Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Utilities Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $980.00.

Shares of United Utilities Group stock opened at $28.24 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.88 and a 200 day moving average of $28.77. United Utilities Group has a 12 month low of $24.18 and a 12 month high of $31.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.90.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.363 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th.

United Utilities Group Plc engages in the provision of water and wastewater services. It manages large areas of catchment land in a sustainable way and rely on watercourses where return wastewater safely and cleanly to the environment, and process bio resources from wastewater to generate renewable energy.

