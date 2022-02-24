UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Purchased by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 161,012 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up 2.4% of Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $80,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 90 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $499.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $502.09.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.41, for a total transaction of $2,347,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded down $10.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $449.18. 66,059 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,562,007. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $422.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $478.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $447.92. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $326.04 and a 12 month high of $509.23.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business had revenue of $73.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.08%.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

