Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Univar Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:UNVR traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.41. 1,198,093 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 971,159. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.95 and a 200 day moving average of $26.32. Univar Solutions has a 12 month low of $19.25 and a 12 month high of $30.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.88.

UNVR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Univar Solutions from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

In other Univar Solutions news, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 2,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $67,454.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $694,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 52,825 shares of company stock valued at $1,450,914 over the last quarter. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 10,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 49,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 248,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,039,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 30,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 2,709 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 228,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,470,000 after buying an additional 4,905 shares during the period. 94.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Univar Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

